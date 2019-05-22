Kit Siang denies DAP seeking Maszlee’s ouster, says it’s Umno ‘psy-war’ against Pakatan

Public backlash over Education Minister Maszlee Malik's latest remarks on the matriculation system have been attributed by PH detractors as the work of DAP, which is seeking to install one of its own leaders as education minister. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang today cautioned his Pakatan Harapan (PH) allies not to believe allegations that his party is pushing for the removal of Education Minister Maszlee Malik and for deputy Teo Nie Ching to take over.

The Iskandar Puteri MP blamed the claims on political foe Umno, whom he accused of resorting to fabricating stories disguised as news to pit PH components against each other and divert public attention from the ongoing court cases against its de facto leader and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“I have seen a secret directive sent out through WhatsApp by Najib/Umno Psy-War HQ to Umno cybertroopers,” Lim said in a statement.

He included an excerpt of the text message purported to be from Najib telling Umno members to concentrate their attacks on DAP and to use their “creativity” in linking race and religious issues to magnify differences of opinions among PH personalities.

The message had been screen captured by Perak DAP leader Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham on posted on Twitter a few days ago, though Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa has since denied it originated from party headquarters as alleged.

Inilah agaknya kerja cyber trooper Umno/Penyokong Umno utk kucar kacirkan keadaan utk selamatkan pemimpin mereka yg terlibat dlm kesalahan/skandal pic.twitter.com/IfvbHxF9oy — Ngeh Koo Ham 倪可汉 (@ngehkooham) May 21, 2019

But Lim insisted the message was “further evidence” to substantiate his belief that Umno is using psychological tactics to create racial and religious discord within PH.

He noted that the Umno Online site had carried two blog posts alleging DAP as pressuring the prime minister to sack Maszlee and appoint Teo the next education minister after his denial.

The DAP veteran also said it was noteworthy that MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong took to Facebook to express unhappiness over Lim’s expose.

“This only confirmed the MCA leadership’s real role in the Umno-PAS axis.

“All Pakatan Harapan leaders must be forewarned of this new cyberwarfare tactics of the Umno cybertroopers so that they will not fall victim to such diabolical politics,” Lim said.

Public backlash over Maszlee’s latest remarks on the matriculation system have been attributed by PH detractors as the work of DAP, which is seeking to install one of its own leaders as education minister.

Lim has denied this but earlier today, DAP Youth wing chief Howard Lee called on Maszlee to retract his remark.

Lee said Maszlee’s matriculation remarks were likely his own and did not represent the collective view of the Cabinet.