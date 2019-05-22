Kelantan traffic cop nabbed for sexually assaulting Thai woman who avoided roadblock

This picture taken in the early hours of August 21, 2013 shows policemen checking a vehicle at a roadblock during an operation in Kuala Lumpur. – AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — A traffic policeman has been arrested after he was accused of molesting and extorting a Thai woman, after the latter avoided a roadblock in Rantau Panjang in Kelantan.

It was learnt that the 26-year-old woman, who works as an online business owner, also claimed that the policeman also took RM50 from her as an inducement to free her after the incident yesterday afternoon.

An anonymous source familiar with the case said investigations revealed that the complainant was earlier on her way to Rantau Panjang when she made a U-turn to avoid a police roadblock due to her car having dark tinted windows.

“Her action was noticed by the on-duty policemen manning the roadblock, and the suspect then chased her on a motorcycle.

“He then ordered the complainant to stop at the road shoulder before checking her documentation and also inspecting the car,” said the source to Malay Mail.

The source said the suspect then entered the car from the front passenger door, before proceeding to conduct a physical body check of the complainant.

He said the complainant then asked to be released, but the suspect was believed to have asked “how much” the complainant wanted to give.

“Out of fear, the complainant offered RM50 to the suspect, but he said it was not enough.

“The suspect then asked for a kiss, but the complainant resisted before he lifted her blouse and sucked at her breast against her will for about five minutes before leaving,” said the source.

The source said the complainant, who is a valid visitor and resides in Tumpat, then lodged a report on the incident at the Rantau Panjang police station on the same day at 4.50pm.

“Police immediately took action based on the report and managed to track down the suspect.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect is a 25-year-old traffic police constable attached with the Pasir Mas district police traffic investigation and enforcement division,” said the source, adding that the suspect, who was recently married, has been serving in the police force for the past three years.

The source said police will conduct a fair and through probe on the matter, and have told the complainant to undergo a medical examination at the Pasir Mas Hospital.

According to the source, police have initiated investigations under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault with criminal force with intent to the outrage modesty of a person, and Section 384 of the same code for extortion.

The police have yet to issue an official statement over the arrest.