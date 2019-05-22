Agong’s father Sultan Ahmad Shah dies

Sultan Ahmad Shah reigned as the fifth Sultan of Pahang for almost 45 years. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Sultan Ahmad Shah Al Musta’in Billah Sultan Abu Bakar, father of the current Agong, passed away at the age of 88 this morning.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, in expressing his sorrow and grief, announced the death of Sultan Ahmad Shah who reigned as the fifth Sultan of Pahang for almost 45 years.

“His Royal Highness passed away at the National Heart Institute, Kuala Lumpur at 8.50am,” he said briefly in a statement.

Suasana sekitar Institut Jantung Negara berikutan kemangkatan Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, pagi ini pic.twitter.com/mKZBL1StRv — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) May 22, 2019

Sultan Ahmad Shah was Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah’s father.

The late ruler had suffered from ill health for some time and the state constitution was amended to allow the Pahang royal council to sanction his abdication earlier this year.

His son, Sultan Abdullah, succeeded him as the sixth Sultan of Pahang on January 15.

Sultan Ahmad Shah was proclaimed as the fifth Sultan of Pahang on May 7, 1974, following the death of his father, Sultan Abu Bakar. The coronation ceremony was held at Balairong Seri, Istana Abu Bakar, Pekan on May 8, 1975.

Born at Istana Mangga Tunggal in Pekan on October 24, 1930, Sultan Ahmad Shah was the third child and only son of Sultan Abu Bakar and his consort Raja Ampuan Fatimah Sultan Iskandar Shah. He was appointed Tengku Mahkota (Crown Prince) Pahang in 1944 when he was 14 years old.

Sultan Ahmad Shah was elected as Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong on September 21, 1975, and later became the head of state when he was elected to be the seventh Yang di-Pertuan Agong from April 26, 1979 to April 25, 1984.

After his tenure as head of state, he returned to Pahang, and as his health declined, he appointed Tengku Abdullah as the Regent of Pahang on December 28, 2016.

Sultan Ahmad Shah married Tengku Hajah Afzan Tengku Muhammad on April 22, 1954. They were blessed with two sons and five daughters, namely Tengku Tan Sri Meriam, Tengku Datuk Seri Muhaini, Tengku Datuk Seri Aishah Marcella, Tengku Abdullah, Tengku Abdul Rahman, Tengku Datuk Nong Fatimah and Tengku Datuk Shahariah.

After the death of Tengku Afzan on June 29, 1988, Sultan Ahmad Shah married Sultanah Hajah Kalsom on March 14, 1991, and was blessed with another son, Tengku Fahd Mu’adzam Shah.

The Sultan was known as a keen sportsman who loved football, golf and polo. He was the Football Association of Malaysia president from 1984 to 2014.