Johor police: Fight at The Zone still under investigation

Johor Police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the incident involved two men in an argument over making payment at a parking ticket machine at The Zone in Stulang— Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, May 21 — The police are still investigating the fighting incident at the Berjaya Waterfront (The Zone) here, which went viral on Facebook, early Monday morning.

Johor Police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the incident that occurred at about 1.20am involved two men due to an argument over making payment at a parking ticket machine located at a pavement of the hotel and entertainment centre, The Zone in Stulang near here.

“One of the suspects was unhappy with the other as he took a long time to make payments at the machine. After the reprimand occurred between them, the fights began,” he said in a statement here today.

At the same time, the friends of both suspects tried to intervene but the auxiliary police who were at the scene arrested both suspects and the situation subsided.

The case is still in police investigation under Section 147/427 of the Penal Code for committing riots and damaging property.

The video, which was viral on social media two days ago, showed a fierce clash but had been stopped with the help of police on the scene. — Bernama