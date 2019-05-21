MACC says may call Zahid Hamidi, Hishammuddin over Defence Ministry’s land swap deals

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi give a press conference at Menara Dato Onn in Kuala Lumpur May 14, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is most likely to call former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein to give their statements regarding the land swap issues.

Without elaborating details on when the two will be called, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said their investigation into the issue had begun immediately after receiving the report from the Defence Minister’s Office a few months ago.

“We are currently investigating two cases that were reported and we have to look into the Defence Ministry’s audit report thoroughly.

“We need to assess and ascertain the alleged elements of corruption and abuse of power in the land swap issues,” he told reporters at the closing ceremony of the anti-corruption training for Officers of National Anti-Corruption Commission (ONACC) Thailand here today.

It was reported that Hishammuddin had also filed a report over the ministry’s dubious land swap deals to MACC last week.

Azam said no arrest was made so far.

Last Thursday, the Defence Ministry lodged a report to MACC pertaining to the remaining 14 dubious land swaps deal involving the ministry.

The report was lodged by special officer to defence minister, Mohd Nasaie Ismail at MACC headquarters following the Governance, Procurement and Finance Investigating Committee’s findings on 16 land swap deals involving land belonging to the Ministry of Defence.

Earlier in February, the ministry lodged a report to the MACC on two projects involving the construction of army camps in Paloh, Johor and Hutan Melintang, Perak. — Bernama