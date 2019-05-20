Tengku Budriah Children’s Home gets the royal touch

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar are pictured at Parliament March 11, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — This year’s Ramadan brings wonderful memories to the residents of Tengku Budriah Children’s Home as Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah visited the centre today.

Her Majesty and her princess, Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah ‘Atiyatullah, were accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also the Family, Women and Community Development Minister, during the visit.

The Raja Permaisuri Agong also helped to prepare bubur lambuk using her special recipe for the breaking-of-fast event at the shelter.

Her Majesty then visited the hostel, which houses 117 underprivileged children of various races, aged below 12 years old.

The Raja Permaisuri Agong also presented aid from the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council and Ahmad Zaki Resources Berhad (AZRB) to 100 recipients from the home.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare Department director-general Zulkifli Ismail said the visit was something the residents looked forward to and the excitement was clearly shown on their faces.

“We are grateful that the Raja Permaisuri Agong was willing to meet with these children and they were very excited to meet her. She was very concerned and spent a lot of time in the baby’s room and interacted with the children.

“The Raja Permaisuri Agong also gave us advice and insights into improving our services and plans in terms of education and welfare as early assistance is essential for their success in the future,” he told Bernama.

The Tengku Budriah Children’s Home caters to underprivileged children from various backgrounds such as the neglected, abused, abandoned, and those involved in begging activities and custody claims.

Established in 1963, the welfare house was officially opened by the third Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tengku Budriah Almarhum Tengku Ismail, and gazetted as a safe place for the care and protection of children under Section 54 of the Children’s Act 2001. — Bernama