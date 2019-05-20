Perak to impose ban on transmission towers on buildings

Residents of Taman Pusat Bercham have demanded for the construction of a telecommunication tower on the roof of a shoplot in the area be stopped immediately May 15, 2019. Perak will implement a state-wide ban on the construction of telecommunications transmission towers on buildings soon. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 20 — The Perak government will implement a state-wide ban on the construction of telecommunications transmission towers on buildings soon.

Chairman of the state Communications, Multimedia, Non-Governmental Organisations and Information Committee Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim said this was decided by the Telecommunications and Multimedia Development Advisory Council (MPIT) on May 16 and will be taken to the state executive council for approval.

“We have decided there will be no more transmission towers on buildings because we want them built on the ground.

“This will make it easier for us to monitor the towers in the state because we do not want any more illegal transmission towers,” he told reporters after a break-of-fast session at Laman Seri Ridzuan, at the menteri besar’s former residence here tonight.

He said from now on, the state government will instruct the telecommunications companies (telcos) to build the transmission towers on the ground.

On a related matter, Hasnul Zulkarnain said the public need not worry about the radiation strength of transmission towers and structures as they abide by the set practices and standards.

He said the claim by certain quarters that telecommunication towers produced a high level of radiation was baseless as the radiation waves produced by telecommunications towers were very low and safe.

“Soon, Perak will receive 5G technology facilities and the public need not worry with more transmission towers being constructed as they do not affect health.

“So, I ask that the public cooperate with the telcos in the state government’s efforts to provide the best telecommunications facilities to them,” he said. — Bernama