Double trouble for man arrested for offering bribe

The man and three accomplices, all in their 30s, were arrested in a house in Taman Chempaka, Tanah Merah May 17, 2019. — iStock.com pic via AFP

PASIR MAS, May 20 — Out of the frying pan and into the fire.

That was the fate of a man who, after being arrested for one offence, tried to wriggle his way out by bribing a member of the arresting team, which then got him arrested again.

General Operations Force ninth battalion commanding officer Supt Ramly Poncho said the man and three accomplices, all in their 30s, were arrested in a house in Taman Chempaka, Tanah Merah on May 17.

There, the raiding team found a Toyota Lexus, Perodua MyVi, Perodua Viva and a motorcycle, all cloned and about to be smuggled out of the country, he said.

While the suspects were being questioned, one of the men, who hails from across the border, tried to bribe one of the raiding team members by offering him RM1,600 in cash, Ramly said.

Despite being warned three times about his bribery attempts, the man pushed his already rotten luck a bit too far and tried again, only to get himself arrested for offering a bribe, he added. — Bernama