Dr M admits he’s not very gadget savvy, can’t fully use his handphone

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has admitted that many of today’s gadgets are beyond him. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has always urged Malaysians to embrace technological advancements, but admits that many of today’s gadgets are beyond him.

The 93-year-old related that a 10-year-old had tried to teach him to use a function on a computer but said he found it difficult to remember the process, he was reported by The Star as saying during the breaking of fast at the Sultan Abdul Hamid Old Collegians Association yesterday.

“Today’s technology is not easy for old people like me, I still cannot understand some of these new technologies.

“I cannot use my telefon bimbit even. I know how to use some features. I paid for the whole thing but I don’t know how to utilise the rest,” he was quoted saying.

However, Dr Mahathir was happy that younger Malaysians love new technology and are able to adapt easily to it.

His Pakatan Harapan government has been urging Malaysians to embrace Industry 4.0 in order for the country to progress.