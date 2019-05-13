Darell: Federal govt supports Perlis industrial development plan

International Trade and Industry Minister Darell Leiking said the federal government will give its full cooperation to the Perlis state government so that the state’s Industry 4.0 development plan can be realised. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KANGAR, May 13 — The federal government will give its full cooperation to the Perlis state government so that the state’s Industry 4.0 development plan can be realised and would give impact to the people’s economy, said International Trade and Industry Minister (MITI), Datuk Darell Leiking.

He said this was because the plan would not only benefit Perlis but the nation as a whole.

“The Federal government puts the people’s wellbeing as a priority and it would not be fair for the people to be victimised due to political difference,” Darell told a media conference in conjunction with his courtesy call on Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man here today.

During the visit, the minister also held meetings with officials from MITI agencies and the state government’s senior officers to discuss and update on issues related to the state, specifically in relation to investments, facilities and infrastructure needed to keep Perlis in the investor’s radars.

Darell said last year, Perlis recorded RM8.06 billion in trade, with exports valued at RM3.99 billion.

He said as of December last year, 50 investment projects worth RM1.05 billion were implemented, mostly involving non-metallic mineral products and plastic and rubber-based products.

Meanwhile, Azlan said he was pleased with the ministry’s commitment, especially on matters related to efforts to boost investments and development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

He said he had provided inputs on various matters, including the Chuping Valley Industrial Area (CVIA), so that Perlis would be able to be at par with the more industrialised states.

“The CVIA is targeted to be the catalyst to Perlis’ economic development, therefore I am happy that the Federal government is continuing with the project,” he said. — Bernama