Altantuya trial: Razak Baginda only asked Azilah to guard his house, family, says secretary

SHAH ALAM, May 13 — Political analyst Abdul Razak Abdullah Baginda’s secretary said at the High Court here today that her boss told her he had only asked former police officer Azilah Hadri to guard his house and family.

Siti Aisyah Mohd Azlan, 36, who was testifying in the civil case filed by the family of Altantuya Shaariibuu, the Mongolian model who was murdered in 2006, said Abdul Razak did not tell her that he had asked Azilah to kill ‘Amina’.

The witness who is employed at Total Nexus (M) Sdn Bhd, Jalan Ampang near here, said on November 7, 2006, Abdul Razak told her that “something bad had happened”.

Asked by Sangeet Kaur Deo, the lawyer for Altantuya’s family, on what she meant by ‘something bad’, Siti Aisyah said Abdul Razak had told her that ‘Amina’ was dead (has been killed).

The witness earlier identified ‘Amina’ through a photograph of Altantuya shown to her by the court interpreter.

Sangeet: After that?

Siti Aisyah: I asked who did it.

Sangeet: What was the third defendant (Abdul Razak)’s reply?

Siti Aisyah: He said Azilah did it.

Sangeet: Who is ‘Azilah’ that the third defendant was referring to?

Siti Aisyah: UTK (Special Actions Unit) officer who had come to our office on October 18, 2006, and the first defendant. — Bernama