Air Selangor: Klang water supply almost fully restored, no further disruptions

SHAH ALAM, May 12 — Water supply in Klang has been restored to 98 per cent as of 6am today following supply disruption due to breakdown of main pipes near the Banting-Taiping West-Coast Expressway (WCE), last Saturday.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Customer Relationship and Communication Department head Abdul Raof Ahmad said based on its monitoring, there were still disruptions in areas that were on higher ground and at the end of the distribution system.

He said areas that were still experiencing water supply disruption were Bandar Putera, Parkland, Bandar Sultan Sulaiman Industrial Area, North Port, Jalan Pelabuhan Utara and Taman Sentosa.

“Our focus is on stabilising and restoring supply to the affected areas and we request that users in these areas refer to official information.

“Any announcement claiming that there will be more water disruptions is not true. We are working to restore and stabilise water supply to all affected areas as targeted,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Raof also urged the public not to store more water than required as it would affect the restoration process.

He said users wishing to obtain the latest information and status on water disruptions are advised to go to www.syabas.com.my, Facebook “Air Selangor” and Twitter @air_selangor.

About 800,000 consumers in 65 areas in Klang were without water after three main pipes burst near the West Coast Expressway (WCE) project site last Saturday. — Bernama