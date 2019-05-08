Met Dept: Northern states to experience heavy rain, strong winds

The Meteorological Department said the southwest monsoon would bring heavy rains and strong winds to Perlis, Kedah and Penang due to the location. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Perlis, Kedah and Penang will experience heavy rains, strong winds and turbulent seas following the start of the southwest monsoon season on Monday.

Malaysian Meteorological Department’s National Weather and Geophysics Operations Centre director Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said the southwest monsoon would bring heavy rains and strong winds to the states due to the location.

He said the southwest monsoon would bring more winds to Perlis, Kedah and Penang, compared to other states on the west coast of Peninsular that were protected by the Sumatra Island, such as Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

He said this in the Extra segment in the ‘Ruang Bicara’ talkshow, produced by Bernama News Channel tonight.

On Monday, the Malaysian Meteorology Department issued a weather warning alert (yellow) as heavy rain was expected to occur over the states of Perlis, Kedah and Penang from yesterday until today.

Meanwhile, commenting on the tornado incident in Tanjung Tokong Penang recently, Mohd Hisham said it was due to the strong winds from the Indian Ocean moving not only to the northern part of the Peninsular but also to the southern part of Thailand. — Bernama