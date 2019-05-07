No clinics, supermarkets at night next? Ex-Bernama chief asks Kelantan after Ramadan policy

Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini speaks to Malay Mail Online during an interview in Kuala Lumpur September 6, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Veteran newsman Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini criticised the PAS-led Kelantan government for ordering food outlets statewide to pause their businesses between 8.30pm and 10pm daily during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Calling the move excessive, the former chairman of national news agency Bernama asked if the state government would next force clinics, petrol stations and even supermarkets to do the same in the name of terawih prayers.

“Now they are telling restaurants to shut. After this would they tell the petrol kiosks to shut during terawih prayers?

“Tomorrow is it going to be a textile shop? They may even ask supermarkets to close. So this is no longer logical. It has gone to the extreme level, I can't think of any Muslim countries doing that,” he said.

"What is next? Pharmacies? Should clinics also close? This is too much. What about night classes?" he questioned further.

He pointed out that even the government of Mecca and Medina, the two ancient Arabic cities which observe strict rules on Islam, could only issue an advisory for businesses to stop five times a day for Muslims to perform the five obligatory prayers.

He said the terawih prayers are not compulsory as they were solat sunat.

‘How could you then impose on people as if it's a compulsory solat? Even God does not punish you for not performing this prayer,” he added.

Annuar said PAS should not implement such extreme policies if it wanted to show itself a suitable Muslim party.

Bachok MP Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz added his voice in urging the Kelantan government to reconsider its night time suspension on food outlets during Ramadan, saying doing so will hurt businesses trying to earn an honest income.

Ramadan started yesterday.