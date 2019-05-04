Mustapa: Stop debating on actual amount of national debt and focus on improving economy

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the parliament’s Special Select Committee on the Budget would engage with corporate figures and economists to get their views on efforts to strengthen Malaysia’s economy. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Former Umno stalwart Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the issue on the actual amount of the national debt that has been disputed in the Dewan Rakyat frequently has to be addressed and resolved soon, instead of just debating about it.

Mustapa currently a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PBBM) member, who chairs the parliament’s Special Select Committee on the Budget, told Sinar Harian that the committee has suggested tabling a report in Parliament for the controversy to be concluded.

“The committee has discussed on two matters, and one of it is on the national debt, specifically on the actual amount of the debt.

“In Dewan Rakyat, this issue is much debated on, often time disputing as to whether the amount is over RM1 trillion or otherwise.

“This debate has no ending, it is unproductive and would affect our focus to tackle other economic challenges in an increasingly complex and challenging environment,” he told the Malay daily in an interview that was published today.

Mustapa, also popularly known as Tok Pa, said the committee would engage with corporate figures and economists to get their views on efforts to strengthen Malaysia’s economy.

He said the committee will meet with stakeholders and relevant parties to get their input for Budget 2020 in order to place the nation on a solid foundation.

He added that the committee, which is made of seven members including representatives from the opposition, is part of Pakatan Harapan’s reformation in enabling parliament members to play an active role in formulating the country’s policies and monitor its implementation.

“Before this, many of the policies were formulated by the Cabinet and the Federal government, but now the MPs are given the role to give input to the government and contribute to the country,” said Mustapa.

When asked on the political and economic challenges the country will face in the next five years, Mustapa said the world itself is facing various challenges, citing the China-US trade war as an example.

“What is taking place today has to be managed. Which is why we have to be patient, the government needs a strong lineup and administrators have to work diligently.

“Both the government institutions and the MPs have to play an important role,” he said.