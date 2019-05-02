Malaysia’s first smart parking system kicks off in Penang August, says state exco

A aerial view of George Town can be seen from the peak of Penang Hill, November 26, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 2 — The first smart parking system in Malaysia (Penang Smart Parking) will be introduced in Penang in August, said State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo today.

He said the first phase of the smart system involved a mobile application for the consumers and an enforcement system, namely, involving a dashboard, issuing of notice and compound payment system.

‘‘The smart parking system to be introduced is a combination of Internet of Things (IoT) sensor technology, direction guide system and online payment system (eWallet),’’ he told a media conference here.

The installations of sensors at all parking lots would enable knowledge of availability of parking bays to be sent to the consumers’ telephone through an application which has been downloaded.

Overall, there are 36,000 parking bays in the state, namely, 12,000 under the supervision of the Penang City Council (PCC) and 24,000 bays under the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (SPMC). — Bernama