Entrepreneur minister: Malaysia to unify worldwide halal certs for Muslim countries

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof says the halal industry has always been one of the main agendas that his ministry has focused on. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said Malaysia will soon spearhead a move to unify halal certification worldwide.

Mohd Redzuan said the halal industry has always been one of the main agendas that his ministry has focused on and the aim to achieve a single halal certification was made after several countries agreed with Malaysia that the unification was needed.

“We obtained feedback from several countries.. and they agreed with Malaysia for the unification of the halal certification for the world.

“There is a major consensus on this though it has yet to be formalised, which is to have Malaysia to lead Muslim countries for the unification so that we are borderless in terms of applying halal lifestyle,” he told a special interview in conjunction with Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) first anniversary in power.

Mohd Redzuan said if the halal unification is successfully implemented it would mean that one single halal certification will govern everything in the entire world.

He said most Muslim countries have recognised that Malaysia has the highest standards set when it comes to halal certification guidelines.

“With our high standards being recognised by most Muslim countries, they want to use as a basis to unify the certifications so that we are more open to the entire market.

“We are seen as champions to spearhead he halal unification,” he said.

Mohd Rezuan cited as an example that there will be no difference between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia in the future if the halal certification is the same.

“At the moment there are some products accepted in other countries but not in Malaysia because it doesn't meet Jakim's requirement.

“With a unified halal certification it will no longer be like that,” he said.

Mohd Redzuan said his ministry will streamline all effort to pursue this with other relevant ministries.

It was announced during the 11th World Halal Conference (WHC) here last month that the global halal market is currently valued at RM7 trillion.

On April 4, Economic Affairs Deputy Minister Senator Mohd Radzi Md Jidin urged Malaysian halal industry players to strengthen their efforts to tap into the RM7 trillion global halal market value.

He said with over 1.8 billion Muslims globally, Malaysia has a huge chance to capitalise on this market considering it has been recognised as the champion of the Global Islamic Economic Indicator by the Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre in its report released in October 2018.

Mohd Radzi said it will be more meaningful if Malaysia and all other Asean countries combined their strength collectively as together they have over 60 per cent of the world’s Muslim population and can provide a greater market for Islamic economy.