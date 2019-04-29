Malaysian woman jailed for blackmail attempt of parents grieving their dying daughter

MELBOURNE, April 30 — A Malaysian woman has been charged for allegedly attempting to blackmail a grieving couple, who had lost a phone containing the only photos of their now-deceased daughter.

Siti Nurhidayah Kamal, 24, was alleged to have contacted Jay and Dee Windross and demanded A$1,000 for a phone containing pictures of their dying 11-month-old daughter Amiyah.

The couple had lost the Samsung Galaxy S8 phone near Target at Chadstone Shopping Centre during the long Easter weekend.

After making a public plea for the phone to be returned, Siti Nurhidayah had allegedly contacted them and demanded the sum be paid for the return of the phone.

Nine News reported that Siti Nurhidayah and her husband, both of whom had been working as Uber Eats delivery cyclists, had been struggling financially.

She has been denied bail and will face the Melbourne Magistrates Court tomorrow.