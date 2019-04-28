Malaysian tourist injured in Taiwan quake dies

A vehicle surrounded by fallen trees is seen after an earthquake in Taipei April 18, 2019. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 28 — The Malaysian tourist who was injured at the Taroko Gorge National Park in Taiwan on April 18, Choo Yip Chean succumbed to his injuries late Saturday night (April 27), said Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah in a statement today.

He said he had spoken to a family member of the late Choo to convey personally his deepest sympathies and condolences on the loss.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through Malaysian Friendship and Trade Centre in Taipei is now assisting the late Choo’s family to undertake the necessary procedures,” Saifuddin added.

He said, the Foreign Ministry would like to seek the understanding of the media and the public to respect the feelings of the family members during this difficult period.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his families and friends during this difficult time, Saifuddin added.

It was reported that Choo was hiking the Lushui Trail at the Taroko National Park in Hualien when the county was shaken by a strong earthquake, which registered a magnitude of 6.1. — Bernama