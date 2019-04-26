Hit with bill for RM350,000 in back taxes, actress Diana Danielle tells IRB to get lost

Danielle said the IRB was being unreasonable with its claims that have resulted in a travel ban on the actress. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 ― Actress Datin Diana Danielle said she will no longer respond to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) after failing to resolve its demand for RM350,000 in tax arrears.

According to Harian Metro, the wife to controversial actor Datuk Farid Kamil said the IRB was being unreasonable with its claims that have resulted in a travel ban on the actress.

“I have been patient enough and compromising with them, but their methods are very pushy. I won’t entertain this further,” she was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.

Previously, she took to Instagram to complain she was barred from leaving the country over a bill for RM350,000 that the IRB said was owed to them from previous years.

She further complained that the demand was made before she could present unspecified documents to the agency.

The IRB later reduced this to RM150,000 and offered to let her pay this off in monthly installments of RM11,000.

However, the actress considered this to still be unsatisfactory as she must pay RM70,000 upfront in order to exit Malaysia.

For the rest of ordinary wage earners in the country, the deadline to submit the annual tax returns is on April 30.