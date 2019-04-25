Dr Mahathir visits Huawei’s Beijing Research Centre

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad meets Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei at the Huawei Beijing Research Centre in Beijing April 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

BEIJING, April 25 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was given a first-hand look at Huawei’s cutting-edge technology when he visited the company’s Beijing Research Centre in Zhongguancun Science Park, here.

His arrival at the centre, about an hour drive from Beijing’s central business district, was met by Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei.

Huawei is the leading provider of information and communication technology infrastructure and smart devices, with integrated solutions across four key domains - telecom networks, IT, smart devices and cloud services.

In a statement released by Huawei, it said the Prime Minister was briefed by Zhengfei and the company’s technical experts on its latest business developments as well as its 5G (Fifth Generation) technology.

“The two (Dr Mahathir and Zhengfei) spoke at length about how to leverage information and communication technology to better facilitate Malaysia’s economic development and serve local communities.”

Dr Mahathir arrived in Beijing last night to begin his five-day working visit and to attend the 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation which will begin tomorrow.

The Prime Minister during the tour also experienced Huawei’s cloud services as well industry applications spanning smart city, smart manufacturing and smart transportation.

Dr Mahathir who was accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali also spoke with students from the company’s Seeds for the Future programme, who were 4,300km away in Huawei’s Malaysia office and at the Malaysia Global Training Centre using the company’s teleconferencing technology.

Zhengfei in the same statement expressed his thanks to the Malaysian government for supporting its business development in Malaysia for the past 18 years.

“We stand ready to learn and address the government’s needs and share our experience in ICT. We believe the widespread development of 5G will further boost the adoption of ICT digital technology in Malaysia,” he said.

Huawei began operating in Malaysia in 2001 and now have 11 shared service centres in the country as well as employing 2,400 people.

Also present during the visit were Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Housing and Local Goverment Minister Zuraida Kamarudin and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking. — Bernama