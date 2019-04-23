Lack of male teachers in Perak a problem, says state exco

Perak Education, Technology, Science and Environmental Committee chairman Abdul Aziz Bari speaks to reporters in Ipoh April 23, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 23 — Schools in Perak, especially primary schools, need more male teachers, the state legislative assembly was told today.

Perak Education, Technology, Science and Environmental Committee chairman Abdul Aziz Bari said that female teachers had complained about the lack of male teachers in schools.

“Besides the teacher shortage in the state, in terms of quantity, we also realise that fewer male teachers in this profession.

“I am not saying that female teachers are not good, but sometimes, the female teachers are also complaining about this,” he said.

The Tebing Tinggi assemblyman said that schools in the state still need a total 467 teachers.

“There are 310 teachers shortage in secondary schools, while 157 teachers in primary schools,” he said.

Aziz said there are several reasons behind the shortage.

“Among the reason are teacher dies, expelled, retired, opt for early retirement, prolonged illness, and further full-time studies,” he added.

To tackle the shortage, Aziz said the State Education Department hires temporary teachers with allowance payment of RM54 for SPM leavers, RM72 for diploma holders and RM100 for degree holders per day.

“However, for long term, we still depend on the appointment of new teachers from the Education Ministry,” he said.