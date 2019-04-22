Two-month-old infant dies on board Perth-bound AirAsia X flight

Australian daily ABC News reported that officials were seen leaving the aircraft carrying large brown-paper evidence bags, and an airport staff member was seen carrying a pram off the plane.— Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — A two-month-old baby died on board a Perth-bound AirAsia X flight that left Sepang early this morning.

A statement from an AirAsia spokesperson said a medical emergency had occurred on board flight D7236 with the flight crew requesting medical assistance upon landing in the Western Australian capital.

“Upon arrival, the aircraft was met by a team of medical emergency specialists and the relevant authorities, including the West Australian Police Force.

“We are unable to comment further on the infants’ medical situation; however, our thoughts are with the infant and family involved,” read the brief statement.

A Western Australia Police spokesperson was quoted in the report saying there were no elements present to suggest any suspicious circumstances surrounding the infant’s death.

The report said authorities were seen still in and around the grounded plane around 9.30am, with the corresponding flight’s scheduled departure at 6.50am.

AirAsia today said the subsequent KL-bound flight was delayed by four hours and only took off at 11am, with the airline apologising for the delay and saying they will assist and rebook guests with connecting flights from Kuala Lumpur.