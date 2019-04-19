RON97 petrol pump price soars by a whopping 12 sen to RM2.80 per litre

A customer is seen at a petrol station in Puchong Permai December 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The pump price of RON97 petrol will go up by 12 sen to RM2.80 per litre, the highest increase ever since the Automatic Pricing Mechanism was employed this year.

The price will be effective from midnight tomorrow, the Ministry of Finance said.

The last biggest increase for RON97 petrol was in February 23 when it rose by 10 sen from RM2.28 to RM2.38 per litre.

Meanwhile, pump prices for RON95 petrol and diesel continue to peak at the ceiling price of RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the two pump prices without government subsidies would have been RM2.50 and RM2.46 per litre.