Putrajaya gives Christian civil servants day of unrecorded leave for Good Friday

Good Friday is a public holiday in Sabah and Sarawak but not in the peninsular states. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Starting tomorrow, Christian civil servants will receive one day of unrecorded leave to observe and celebrate Good Friday.

Public Service Director Datuk Seri Borhan Dollah issued a circular dated April 17 informing all ministry secretaries-general, federal department heads, state secretaries, statutory bodies and local authorities of the directive.

“I am pleased to announce that the government has agreed that all public officers professing the Christian faith will be granted one day unrecorded leave in conjunction with Good Friday celebrations beginning 2019 except for officers serving in states where Good Friday is a public holiday,” said Borhan.

Good Friday is a public holiday in Sabah and Sarawak but not in the peninsular states.