Runaway crane leaves trail of destruction in Rawang

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — A crane truck which went out of control after having brake problems, caused a series of accidents involving nine other vehicles in Jalan Rawang heading to Kuala Garing near here today.

Gombak police chief ACP Samsor Maarof said in the 9.45am incident, the crane driver, 61, lost control of his vehicle when it was going downhill before ramming into a Nissan Almera in front.

He said the car then went on to hit a Perodua Myvi, a Grand Livina and a three-tonne lorry.

“The three-tonne lorry then veered into the opposite lane to collide with a sand tipper lorry while the crane went on to knock four more cars, a Nissan Sentra, a Honda Jazz, a Mercedes and a Honda Insight before coming to a stop on the road shoulder.

“The driver and passenger of the three-tonne lorry sustained light injuries and were treated at Selayang Hospital while the other drivers were not hurt,” he said in a statement.

He said police would be conducting urine screening on the crane driver and the case would be investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama