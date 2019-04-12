Law minister: Maszlee among four Pakatan MPs absent from Constitution amendment vote

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong is pictured at Parliament April 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, April 12 — Four Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmakers were absent during voting to pass the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday, de facto law minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong said today.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department named those absent from the ruling coalition as: Education Minister Maszlee Malik, Deputy Local Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar, Kangar MP Noor Amin Ahmad and Sungai Besar MP Muslimin Yahya.

“The issue was raised during the Cabinet meeting, where I was made to understand one or two applied to attend meetings overseas,” he told the media here, but did not specify who had made the requests.

Liew said this was despite Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad himself instructing PH MPs to be present during the voting.

“The principle is when an instruction is given from the PM to MPs and to ministers and their deputies, they were not supposed go out of the country or parliament on the ninth,” he said.

He said the four MPs were among the 16 MPs who were absent and another eight who did not participate in the voting.

