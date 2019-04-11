Johor is in Malaysia, Dr M says after sultan’s outsider remark

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya April 5, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The federal government is authorised to comment on Johor’s affairs as the state is part of the federation, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

Responding to Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s warning to unnamed parties not to interfere with his state's affairs, the prime minister said his administration only refrained from minding the business of foreign territories.

“I believe Johor is a part of this country.

“Unless, of course, it is a foreign country, I don’t interfere in the internal affairs of foreign countries,” he told the media when met after the launch of the Malaysia Autoshow 2019 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), here today.

