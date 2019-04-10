Stay out of Johor’s affairs, Sultan says

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (right) has issued a warning to unnamed parties who have been interfering with Johor’s affairs, saying that the state still has a sultan. — Picture via Facebook/Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar

JOHOR BARU, April 10 — Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has issued a warning to unnamed parties who have been interfering with Johor’s affairs, saying that the state still has a sultan.

“With regards to Johor, do not interfere with the affairs of this state because this sovereign state still has a Sultan.

“I am currently abroad, but have been following the progress in the country, especially for Johor, through various reports,” Sultan Ibrahim said in a Facebook post.

“I will make the best decision for my people when the time comes,” he added.

Sultan Ibrahim’s statement comes after Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had said that the role of appointing the new Johor mentri besar lies with the party that won the election, not with the Sultan of Johor.

This follows the resignation of Datuk Osman Sapian that was announced by Dr Mahathir in Parliament yesterday, adding that his replacement must come from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), which he is chairman.

Osman, who is also the Kempas assemblyman, resigned from the menteri besar’s post on Monday.

On the cards are as the next Johor mentri besar are state excos Dr Sahruddin Jamal, Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar and Aminolhuda Hassan.

Bukit Kepong assemblyman Dr Sahruddin considered the frontrunner for PPBM while Semerah representative Mohd Khuzzan and Parit Yaani state lawmaker Aminolhuda Hassan are from PKR and Amanah, respectively.