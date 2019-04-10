Najib will be punished for breaching Parliament embargo on White Paper, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali are seen in Parliament April 10, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Action will be taken against Datuk Seri Najib Razak for disobeying a Parliament embargo on the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) White Paper, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

According to Dr Mahathir, this was considered ‘severe’ as Najib was not a newly-elected MP but an individual who once held the highest administrative post in the country.

“By disregarding existing rules, he has published an embargoed paper which we viewed the matter seriously and we will take the necessary action so he (Najib) will be reminded that no one is above Parliament rules,” he told reporters in Parliament here.

Earlier, Economic Affairs minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali tabled the Felda White Paper in Parliament today.

Hours before the Felda White Paper was to be tabled, Najib highlighted a purchase agreement Felda had signed to buy a 37 per cent stake in Eagle High Plantations Tbk (EHP) through a social media post on his official Facebook page.

Najib, who is also Pekan MP, defended the share purchase and slammed the Pakatan Harapan government of accusing him of cheating Felda to buy equity interest in EHP.