‘Melaka Sultan’ remains a free man, court dismisses appeal by prosecution

MELAKA, April 10 — The High Court here today upheld the discharge and acquittal of businessman Noor Jan Tuah, 62, on charges of cheating by impersonating as the ‘Sultan of Melaka’ six years ago.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Nasfy Yasin made the ruling after striking out an appeal by the prosecution against a Sessions Court decision, made on July 3 last year, in discharging and acquitting Noor Jan of the charges.

In the judgment, Ahmad Nasfy said Sessions Court judge Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi had not erred in handing down the decision.

He said the findings by the Session Court judge that the appellant (prosecution) had failed to prove a prima facie case was apt and safe.

The prosecution witnesses also testified that they were not victims of cheating due to the impersonation, he added.

“As such, after studying the submissions by both parties and grounds by the trial judge, this court dismisses the appeal and upholds the decision of the trial judge,” he added.

Noor Jan was charged with cheating four men, aged between 37 and 68 years, by making them believe that he was the ‘Sultan of Melaka’ when he held a customary presentation ceremony posing as the Sultan.

The offence was allegedly committed during the ceremony at the A ‘Famosa Resort near here, at about 10pm on December 28, 2013.

The charge was made under Section 419 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of seven years or a fine or both if convicted.

Noor Jan was represented by lawyer Datuk Shaharudin Datuk Ali, while the prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Badius Zaman Ahmad, Nabilalif Mohd Rosli and Mazuin Hashim. — Bernama