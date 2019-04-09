Not just fliers, Bill shows departure levy to hit all except those in private vehicles

The Departure Levy Bill would not only affect those flying out of the country, but could also cover any other vehicle operators who facilitate such out of state travelling. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Anyone leaving Malaysia in the future, except in a privately-owned vehicle, may be charged up to RM40 each time, if Parliament passes the Departure Levy Bill.

Due for a second reading in the Dewan Rakyat today, the much-anticipated Departure Levy Bill would not only affect those flying out of the country, but could also cover any other vehicle operators who facilitate such out of state travelling.

According to Clause 9(1)(a) in the Bill, anyone leaving Malaysia “by any operator” shall be subjected to the departure levy.

The Bill also defines operators as “any person who operates any vehicle to carry any person leaving Malaysia”.

This could mean that train services, cruise ships and chartered vehicles crossing the border may be subject to the charge.

MORE TO COME