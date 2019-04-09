Malaysia, Singapore get down to maritime border negotiations

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysia’s Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad smile during a joint news conference in Putrajaya April 9, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, April 9 — After decades of ambiguity, Malaysia and Singapore today announced the start of negotiations to delimit their maritime borders.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said a new committee will be formed within a month, following Malaysia’s mutual agreement with Singapore to reverse their port limits to the 2018 lines yesterday.

“As the saying goes, good fences make good neighbours,” Dr Mahathir said in a joint news conference with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong after their 9th bilateral Leaders’ Retreat here.

“We have agreed to delimit all uncertain maritime borders,” he added.

