Tok Mat welcomes probe over RM10m London home purchase, says cleared by MACC

Barisan Nasional candidate for the Rantau by-election, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, speaks during a press conference at Barisan Nasional command centre in Rantau April 1, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan maintained that he had not done anything wrong when he transferred RM10 million to buy an apartment in London 10 years ago.

Mohamad Hasan, who is also known as Tok Mat, said he welcomed any fresh investigation in the decade-old scandal when he was Negri Sembilan menteri besar at that time.

“I’ve been proven innocent. The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) have investigated and cleared me,” he was quoted saying by Berita Harian.

The Barisan Nasional candidate for Rantau by-election was responding to claims raised by Negri Sembilan Speaker Zulkefly Mohamad Omar during a Pakatan Harapan ceramah in Seremban last night.

Zulkefly had asked why MACC had not taken any action against Mohamad for allegedly violating banking laws by transferring RM10 million to London through a money changer.

In November 2013, Putrajaya had confirmed that no charges would be brought against Mohamad for allegedly violating banking laws when he transferred RM10 million to London through a moneychanger in 2008.

In a Parliamentary written reply, then minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Nancy Shukri explained that the Attorney-General’s Chambers cleared Mohamad of any wrongdoing when it found the funds were clean and decided instead to punish the moneychanger that had helped remit the money to a London account.

Mohamad today said anyone who has information on alleged wrongdoings committed by him should report to the authorities and expressed disappointment that such accusations was a “character assassination” as polling day neared.

“If I had done anything wrong during my administration as the menteri besar, lodge a police report.

“Any move to ‘split’ the community, especially by playing up racial issues, should be avoided at all cost,” he said.