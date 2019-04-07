Saifuddin on two-day official visit to Myanmar

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pic) was scheduled to meet with State Counsellor and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs of Myanmar, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, said the Foreign Affairs Ministry. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, April 7 — Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah will undertake a two-day official visit to Myanmar beginning today, according to Wisma Putra.

In a statement, the ministry said the visit aims to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries and provide an opportunity for constructive engagements on matters of mutual interest and future cooperation.

“It will be the first high-level visit to Myanmar from Malaysia since the new government of Malaysia took office in 2018,” it said.

The ministry said the minister was scheduled to meet with State Counsellor and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs of Myanmar, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, Union Minister for International Cooperation of Myanmar, U Kyaw Tin, and Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement of Myanmar, Dr Win Myat Aye.

During the course of the visit, both countries were expected to discuss, among others, the enhancement of government-to-government cooperation in relevant bilateral sectors, the exploration of new trade and investments opportunities in Myanmar, and the collective support of both countries towards achieving Asean’s objectives.

“Malaysia will also put forth its frank views on the current humanitarian crisis afflicting the Rohingyas, which includes accountability on the perpetrators; a voluntary, safe and dignified repatriation process and the need to address the root cause of the problem which is citizenship,” it said.

Wisma Putra said Saifuddin would also take the opportunity to meet with the Malaysian diaspora in Myanmar including the business community.

“He will also have an interactive dialogue with representatives of local non-governmental organisations, as well as local religious leaders on peace and reconciliation efforts in Myanmar,” it added. — Bernama