Whoever says Johor knew about ship-to-ship hub project is lying, says TMJ

JOHOR BARU, April 2 — Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibahim has insisted that neither the Sultan nor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian knew about the development of a large-scale ship-to-ship (STS) transfer hub south of the state.

“The state government including the Land and Mines office is also unaware. Whoever says that Johor is aware is lying,” he said in a posting on his official Facebook page today.

He also attached a voice recording of Osman in which the mentri besar had told reporters in Putrajaya yesterday that he was unaware of the project and that he had only learnt of it through social media.

Tunku Ismail, who is also popularly known as TMJ (the Malay initials for Tunku Mahkota Johor), pointed out that the project was unconstitutional and questioned if the federal government was trying to take over the powers of the state.

“Anything within three nautical miles of the shores of the state, in particular land and water matters, is the sole prerogative of the state. Is Putrajaya trying to usurp the powers of the state?” asked the 34-year-old heir to the Johor throne.

The STS transfer hub in the Johor Baharu Port waters is set to be the biggest in the world as it will be able to accommodate up to 30 vessels on one point.

Under the heads of agreement signed between the two companies in Putrajaya today, KA Petra Sdn Bhd and Hutchison Port Holdings Ltd will develop the hub at an estimated cost of between US$150 million (RM612 million) and US$180 million (RM735 million).

Tunku Ismail had yesterday shared on social media that the federal government had not consulted the state government over the matter, while linking the STS project to certain government leaders and cronies.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who witnessed the signing of the agreement, appeared baffled today that Tunku Ismail was unaware of plans to build the hub.

“He is in Johor, other people in Johor know about it but he doesn’t know. He knows many things but this he doesn’t know,” Dr Mahathir told reporters after the signing ceremony.

Dr Mahathir denied the view that his Pakatan Harapan administration was pushing ahead with projects without the state’s approval, or keeping Osman in the dark about the project.

“Yes the truth is the MB of Johor knows. He met me yesterday and asked me and then I told him, so he knows,” he said.