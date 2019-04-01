Police: 11 reports lodged over alleged election offences in Rantau

Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional flags line a road in Rantau April 1, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, April 1 — Police receive 11 reports in the two days of campaigning to date including campaigning without permits, said Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) media relation officer for the Rantau state by-election, DSP Ahmad Jamaluddin.

He said from all the reports received, an investigation paper had been opened for one while the rest were still being investigated.

“An investigation paper has been opened under Section 24B(3) of the Election Offences 1954, namely, campaigning without valid permit while the rest are still being investigated. Among the police reports included concerning loss of media pass and others related to the current monitoring of the Rantau state by-election campaign,” he told a media conference here today.

He said, to date, the police had approved 15 permits to hold general ceramah and friendly visits.

“To date, the security is under control and no untoward incidents have taken place,” he said.

In the meantime, also advised all quarters conducting the campaign to apply for a permit for purpose of approval, monitoring and security.

Meanwhile, the Rantau Police Station and the Sendayan Air Base were the locations for early polling on April 9.

The Rantau state by-election which would be held on April 13, would see a four-corner fight between the Pakatan Harapan candidate Dr S. Streram, former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan of Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independent candidates, R. Malarvizhi and Mohd Nor Yassin.

This was following the rejection of a petition filed by Mohamad, who was also the incumbent for the Rantau seat, to set aside the decision of the Seremban Election Court on November 16 last year, which declared his win in the seat at the 14th general election as null and void. — Bernama