Independent candidate says ‘penumpang’ label made her join politics

R. Malar is seen with a clothes peg and adhesive tape over her mouth while distributing her campaign cards to the locals and traders in the night market as a sign of protest. — Picture via Facebook/Kamarul Badlishah

SEREMBAN, April 1 — Independent candidate, R. Malar’s desire to contest in the Rantau by-election was sparked by a statement by a Barisan Nasional leader who was quoted as labelling the non-Malay leaders as ‘penumpang’ or passengers.

Malar, 51, said that if a minister could be called a passenger, what about her?

“During the Semenyih by-election, there was a word quoting the non-Malay ministers as passengers. If the ministers are being called as ‘passengers’, then what am I? ... How long will it take for them to call me ‘passengers’ too?

“That was the one that made me mad. I am not a ‘passenger’. I am a pure Malaysian. I’m a Malaysian. The moment I leave Malaysia, I’m not a Malay, Chinese or Indian. I’m a Malaysian,” said the former radio presenter in Toronto, Canada, who is now a housewife.

Malar will be launching her manifesto tomorrow with the focus on the development of the area.

“I am new but I do not want them to just simply follow my lead. I want them to hear my manifesto.

“If it’s right, then I want their support... Hence, it’s up to the voters in Rantau,” she said during a walkabout session at a Rantau Night Market, last night.

Malar also said she would show a silent protest by not speaking to the locals for two days as a sign against the way political parties did not allow their candidates to speak to the public in the previous by-election campaign.

Subsequently, she was seen sealing her mouth by a clothes peg and adhesive tape while distributing her campaign cards to the locals and traders in the night market.

At the same time, she also sought support from the public to contribute to her campaign fund until April 13.

The Rantau state assembly by-election on April 13 will see a four-cornered fight between Pakatan Harapan’s Dr S. Streram, former Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and two independent candidates, R. Malar and Mohd Nor Yassin.

The by-election was called after the Federal Court rejected a petition filed by Mohamad, who was also the incumbent Rantau assemblyman to set aside the Seremban Election Court’s decision on November 16 last year, declaring his victory in the state constituency in GE14, null and void. — Bernama