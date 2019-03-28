Woman hurt after Ferrari crashes into Plaza Batai bar, says report

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — A woman was injured after a red Ferrari crashed into her in a bar at Plaza Batai here, a news report said,

The Star said in the incident at 8.45pm, the sports car was being parked when it suddenly jumped the curb and surged towards the bar, hitting the woman who was a customer.

One of the bar’s staff told the daily that the driver was a regular customer.

“The woman was bleeding from her face and left arm but she was conscious. Thankfully a doctor was present and helped her. A few customers brought her to the hospital,” said the staff who did not want to be identified.

The Ferrari was not badly damaged and was driven away, the report said, adding that fake news that a woman was killed in the incident had gone viral.