Highest number of complaints 2018 about network and price issues

The highest number of recorded complaints were problems with networks. — Picture by Choo Choy May

CYBERJAYA, March 28 — The most number of complaints received from the public in 2018 were about communications and multimedia networks and prices, said the Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM).

Its CFM Mohamad Yusrizal Yusoff said last year the highest number of recorded complaints were problems with networks (1,919) which showed an increase of 54 per cent compared to the 1,247 received in 2017.

“Among the most number of issues reported under the category of network was disruption in service and service which could not be used. Disruption in high-speed broadband service made up the most number of complaints recorded in 2018,” it said in a statement today.

The CFM also said complaints about prices also showed a significant increase in number with 505 received in 2018 compare to 33 the year before.

“The complaints about price increase began in September until late last year and it was the first time this category went to the top five categories of complaints.

“We received a lot of complaints relating to price issues, and the increase in the number of these complaints was due to the new attractive packages and strategic prices offered to new customers while the existing ones were not happy because the service providers had set terms and conditions which did not benefit them,” it said.

It said the governments’ efforts towards ‘price reduction and increased speed’ would benefit consumers but it could not be easily realised.

“It is an effort which takes time and needs the cooperation of various parties,” he said.

Mohamad Yusrizal said last year, the CFM received 6,330 complaints which was a 33-per cent increase to the 4,746 in 2017.

“According to CFM records, the most number of complaints each year were about cellular service, with 2,513 received in 2018,” he said.

He said the increase in the number of HSBB complaints were the result of high demand from consumers who want HSBB service in their areas.

Mohamad Yusrizal said the CFM always acted as a facilitator for consumers by sharing tips and guidelines to resolve problems they faced concerning telecommunications and multimedia service.

He added that CFM with the cooperation of the service providers had resolved 88 per cent of complaints received within 15 days. — Bernama