Zuraida: Nurul Izzah resigning was no surprise

Zuraida played down talks of PKR infighting after deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali took a veiled swipe at Nurul Izzah. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — PKR MP Nurul Izzah Anwar’s resignation from the Public Accounts Committee is consistent with her previous behaviour, said Zuraida Kamaruddin.

The PKR leader, who is housing and local government minister, pointed out that Nurul Izzah also left her party and government-appointed posts over some dissatisfaction last year.

“I think Nurul Izzah resigning is nothing new, because she resigned from TVET (Training and Vocational Education and Training). She resigned from I don’t know, whatever, the vice president (post),” Zuraida said the lobby of Parliament today.

She also played down talks of PKR infighting after deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali took a veiled swipe at Nurul Izzah.

“I wouldn’t say (it’s disharmony) because we celebrate difference of opinions, we are open to it,” Zuraida said.

“Everybody can say (what they want) it's up to the president to look into it and decide what is the further action to be taken, so I’ll leave it to the president,” she said.

Nurul Izzah announced her resignation from the PAC last week and asserted that she will leave politics after this term.

She resigned in protest of Pakatan Harapan’s failure to replace Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee as PAC chairman as he was no longer an Opposition lawmaker.