Kiandee says he will vacate PAC chair when Dr M finds a replacement

Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee asserted that he will abide by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s decision to stay on until a replacement has been identified. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee today dismissed calls for him to quit as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee after he became a Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmaker.

The Beluran MP, who was formerly an Umno MP, asserted that he will abide by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s decision to stay on until a replacement has been identified.

“The decision has been made by the PM, that I will be replaced when a replacement has been identified,” he told reporters after a PAC meeting.

Kiandee has been under pressure to vacate the PAC chairmanship after joining Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia two weeks ago.

The issue came to a head last week when Opposition lawmakers quit the PAC in protest.

Kiandee today said the accountability of the PAC was not in question although it is now made up of government backbenchers.

“Why is there a question of unfairness? A basic meeting requires a one plus three quorum, meaning the chairman and three other members,” he said.

Kiandee added that Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming’s statement that the PAC chairman would be replaced after the current cases have been solved does not contradict the prime minister’s directive.

“Currently we are investigating two cases, one concerns the GST refunds where we are about to close the case, and the Registration Cards for the VEP (Vehicle Entry Permit), which is also in its final stages of investigations,” he said.

PH has come under fire for retaining Kiandee as PAC chairman after it had pledged in its election manifesto that the committee will be headed by an Opposition member.