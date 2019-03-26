Water level at Pahang dams satisfactory, says committee chairman

The dams are Chereh Dam here, Klau Dam located in Raub and two dams in Rompin namely the Anak Endau Dam and Pontian Dam. — AFP pic

KUANTAN, March 26 — The water level at four dams in Pahang are still at a sufficient level, said Pahang Basic Facilities, Public Delivery System and Innovation Committee chairman Datuk Seri Norol Azali Sulaiman.

The dams are Chereh Dam here, Klau Dam located in Raub and two dams in Rompin namely the Anak Endau Dam and Pontian Dam.

Referring to the situation in Kuantan, Norol Azali said that so far, the Kobat water intake and two water treatment plants, namely Bukit Kenau and Panching still use the natural flow of Sungai Kuantan as a source of water supply.

“We are still not releasing water from the Chereh Dam because river water sources can be used but monitoring from time to time is carried out by the relevant department on the position of the river level,” he told reporters after inspecting the Chereh Dam here, yesterday.

Norol Azali added that the current level of Chereh Dam was 63 metres with a water volume of 125 million cubic metres or 50 per cent, compared to a maximum of 75 metres with 250 million cubic metres of water.

“This is because we have been releasing water from February to September last year to help raise the water level of Sungai Kuantan following the broken bund at the Kobat barrage gate,” he added. — Bernama