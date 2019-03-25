Selangor MB: State to pay for family’s travelling cost to visit Christchurch victim

Flowers, messages and flags of New Zealand and Malaysia are seen at the memorial site for the victims of Friday’s shooting, outside Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand March 19, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari today said that the state government will financially assist the family of a Malaysian victim involved in the terror attacks at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand recently.

Amirudin said the state government will pay the travelling cost for the family of Mohd Nazril Hisham Omar, 46, who is currently being treated at the Christchurch Hospital, so that they could visit him.

“Mohd Nazril Hisham Omar is from Shah Alam, thank god he is safe and is currently being treated in New Zealand. The government will pay for his family to travel there and visit him,” he said in a Twitter posting.

Fifty people died in the attack, including one Malaysian teen, Mohd Haziq Mohd Tarmizi, 17.

Another three Malaysians; Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, 42, Rahimi Ahmad, 39 and Nazril himself were injured in the shooting incidents.

Haziq is the son of Mohd Tarmizi who is currently being treated for gunshot wounds.

Mohd Tarmizi’s other son Mohd Haris, 12, is undergoing treatment at one of the children’s hospitals in Christchurch due to trauma.

The shooter, who has been identified as an Australian named Brenton Tarrant, had live-streamed his entire killing spree on the internet, enabling the massacre to be viewed by millions of users around the globe.

Tarrant was charged with murder a day after the shooting and will be detained until April 15. The police have also arrested three others for hostilities.