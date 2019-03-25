Alleged LGBT dinner event under probe, says Melaka CM

Adly said the state government will take firm action if the organiser was found to have contravened set regulations and laws. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, March 25 — The Melaka state government will conduct a full investigation of the organisers who are alleged to be involved in a programme connected to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) as spread on the social media.

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the state government will not compromise and will take firm action if the organiser was found to have contravened set regulations and laws.

“We will not allow any kind of promotion and programme (allegedly connected to LGBT) to be held in this state.

“We will conduct further investigations through the relevant agencies, including the state security force,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Jalinan Mahabbah Umara’ for mosque committees throughout Melaka at the Al Azim Mosque, Bukit Palah here today.

Also present were Melaka State Secretary Datuk Hasim Hasan and Melaka Chief of Police Datuk Raja Shahrom Raja Abdullah.

Recently, news of a dinner event ‘Malam Muafakat Melaka’ which is scheduled to be held in a hotel in the state on April 30 went viral on the social media showing three people dressed as women, each believed to have a key figure among the LGBT community.

Commenting on the Jalinan Mahabbah Umara programme, Adly said more than 500 mosque committee members in the state signed and took the Corruption-Free Pledge, making this the first religious institution to do so.

Adly said the pledge was taken as mosque committees were involved in financial management and administrative affairs. — Bernama