Nurul Izzah again warns of ‘crisis’ in Malaysia politics

Nurul Izzah has said this will be her final term as a lawmaker. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar has repeated her concerns of a worsening “crisis” in local politics but demurred when asked to point out the causes.

She told The Straits Times (ST) in an interview that she is frustrated with the state of politics on several issues but said she also wanted to be “respectful” as there are more important things on which to focus.

“It’s a variety of things, but I said my piece in my statement,” she was quoted as saying.

However, the former PKR vice-president hinted at possible causes including the entry of lawmakers previously with the defeated Barisan Nasional (BN) into the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Nurul Izzah also restated her annoyance with PH’s glacial progress in delivering promised reforms.

Among others, she said the worsening polarisation since the general election meant the ruling coalition must urgently address the racial imbalances in its support.

She said PH must engage voters in rural constituencies as PH did not win majority support from Malay voters during the 14th general election, but stressed that this did not mean “suddenly embracing the Malay agenda per se”.

Nurul Izzah also said politics in Malaysia must be pulled back from the ideological fringes.

“We’re not doing enough to embolden the middle. We’re not doing enough to embolden those who are considered moderate,” she was quoted as saying.

On PH’s acceptance of former Umno MPs, she described it as a “horrible predicament” not only for PKR but for all Malaysians.

“It’s just a sad state of affairs because I believe that a two-coalition system is important for the future of Malaysia,” she said.

Late last year, Nurul Izzah resigned from all her party and government positions following allegations of nepotism. Her mother, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, is the deputy prime minister and her father, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, is touted as the next PM.

She has since said this will be her final term as a lawmaker.