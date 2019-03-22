Sarawakian Michael Garing executed at Changi Prison

Michael Garing was convicted of murder in 2015 by the island republic’s high court and the conviction was affirmed by the court of appeal in 2017. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, March 22 — Sarawakian Michael anak Garing has been executed at Changi Prison here this morning, according to the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore today.

Michael was convicted of murder in 2015 by the island republic’s high court and the conviction was affirmed by the court of appeal in 2017.

“His remains are expected to arrive at Sibu Airport tomorrow before being brought back to his hometown in Kapit. We are currently assisting Michael’s family members who are here,” the High Commission’s spokesperson told Bernama.

It was made to understand that Michael had converted to Islam in prison and chose Muhammad Arif Sufi as his Muslim name.

On March 20, the parents of Michael, Ensiring anak Garman and Garing anak Kanyan, had sent a clemency petition to the President of Singapore to spare their son’s life by commuting his sentence to life imprisonment.

“I still do not want to believe despite being told the sentence had been carried out,” said one of Michael’s family members who wished not to be named, when contacted.

According to him, both parents of Garing were devastated with the loss.

Michael, then 21, was part of a gang involved in a robbery in Kallang Road in May 2010 which led to the death of 41-year-old construction worker, Shanmuganathan Dillidurai.

Three others were severely injured.

Another accused, Tony Imba, was jailed for life with 24 strokes of the cane while Hairee Landak, was sentenced in 2013 to 33 years’ imprisonment and 24 strokes of the cane.

Donny Meluda, who went on the run for more than six years, was given a similar sentence of 33 years’ imprisonment and 24 strokes of the cane in 2018. — Bernama