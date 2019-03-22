Blamed for runway crash, MAHB says conclusions ‘premature’

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Subang airport operator Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad (MAHB) dismissed today tycoon Tan Sri Vincent Tan’s accusations of negligence over a fatal runway collision involving his company jet.

MAHB reiterated that investigations into the death of its employee Mohd Ruzaimi Iskandar Ahmad Razali were ongoing by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau and the police.

“Any conclusions at this stage is premature and we urge the media and public to refrain from making any speculation until the investigations are fully completed by the authorities,” MAHB said in a statement issued late last night.

Mohd Ruzaimi, 39, died on Tuesday after sustaining critical injuries when a descending Berjaya Air private jet crashed into the maintenance vehicle he was driving on the tarmac at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport on Monday.

Berjaya Group executive chairman Tan said earlier today that Berjaya Air’s pilots had followed procedure and obtained the necessary clearance from the Subang air traffic control tower before landing the aircraft.

Berjaya Air said separately that no notice (NOTAM) was issued to advise the plane that maintenance work was being carried out on the runway at Subang airport.