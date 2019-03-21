Najib’s RM42m trial postponed again pending appeal to Federal Court

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured leaving the Putrajaya High Court March 21, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, March 21 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s case over RM42 million funds belonging to former 1MDB unit SRC International Sdn Bhd was postponed again today.

Justice Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof, who chaired the Court of Appeal’s three-man panel, allowed Najib’s request for a temporary stay of proceedings.

“This is our decision, we will grant the stay pending the appeal to the Federal Court,” she said.

Earlier, the Court of Appeal unanimously dismissed three of four appeals filed by Najib in relation to the case.

However, it unanimously allowed his appeal in his bid to challenge the appointment of senior private lawyer Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah as his lead prosecutor in this case.

Najib’s lawyers had asked for a stay of trial proceedings pending their appeals on the three unsuccessful bids to the Federal Court.

Najib’s trial over the RM42 million funds was initially scheduled to start from February 12 and run until March 29, but the trial was put on hold until the Court of Appeal decided on today’s appeals.

