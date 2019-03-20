Third national car company to be announced mid-year, says Redzuan

Redzuan said the decision will be announced by the PM by mid-2019. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development has shortlisted two companies for the development of the third national car project.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof told Berita Harian the decision on the successful bidder will be announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in the middle of the year.

“The national car project is aimed at developing entrepreneurs in the automotive and engineering industry,” Redzuan was quoted as saying by the Malay daily.

“It’s a government initiative aimed at developing the industry. Currently, with the advancements in technology, it has allowed us to build cars without incurring high costs while we will in turn gain the expertise in building these cars.”

Redzuan today also responded to the ridicule levelled at his flying car project.

Kimanis MP Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, for example, had suggested that the flying car be built out of bamboo.

Redzuan said the MP has to be more rational with his comments and that his ministry was willing to enlighten anyone who needs more information on how the project works.

“Why bamboo?” asked Redzuan.

“I can’t entertain petty comments because we’re dealing with aerospace engineering which involves drones and flying cars that are not beyond the realms of possibility.

“If anyone wants to discuss this, then let’s be rational about it. We should be discussing how we’re using the latest technology and high-tech equipment in order to make this car.

“If anyone needs clarification or an education on how this is done, we at the ministry are more than willing to impart this knowledge so they can be enlightened.”

Redzuan had recently said the prototype of the flying car was expected to be ready as early as June, with the cost of its production not exceeding RM1 million, which would be financed by the private sector.